Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston. Audubon Park offers upscale community amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, business center, picnic area with grills, and car care center. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes feature oak cabinetry with Whirlpool appliances in the kitchens, sleek counter tops, brushed nickel lighting and much more! Call us today to reserve your new Hanahan SC apartment home at Audubon Park!