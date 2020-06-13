248 Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
$
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.

1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.

1 Unit Available
1207 Vienna Woods Rd
1207 Vienna Woods Road, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Charming 2 bedroom home 15 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 288730 Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring recently refinished hardwoods throughout.

1 Unit Available
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.

Otranto
1 Unit Available
25 N Basilica Avenue
25 North Basilica Avenue, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1952 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Otranto. Open floor plan with multiple living spaces. The eat in kitchen and family room both walk out onto the screen porch, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the private back yard.
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
$
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
$
9 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
$
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.

1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.

1 Unit Available
7953 Shadow Oak Drive
7953 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1280 sqft
Oak Bluff Town Home. Close to Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base, shopping, dining and freeway access. This home has two master suites with private baths and walk in closets. Downstairs is an open floor plan.

Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5226 Ashcroft Avenue
5226 Ashcroft Avenue, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1379 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle.

1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.
Results within 5 miles of Hanahan
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,175
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
$
Park Circle
22 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
60 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
City Guide for Hanahan, SC

Berkeley isn't only the site of the famous hippie movement in the 1960s in California. There's an equally laid back but more mainstream vibe here in Berkeley County, SC.

Hanahan, home to about 18,000 people, has North Charleston, Charleston and Goose Creek as surrounding towns, and there's all equally adorable, with neighbors who won't hesitate to give you a friendly wave. Living in this bedroom community puts you minutes away from the Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Time to move along and find you the perfect apartment for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hanahan, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hanahan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

