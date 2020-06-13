Apartment List
/
SC
/
hanahan
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:31 PM

266 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC

Finding an apartment in Hanahan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Foster Creek
1 Unit Available
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1219 Maxwell St
1219 Maxwell Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1615 Sumner Ave
1615 Sumner Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3413 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom brick ranch in North Charleston. Bathrooms newly renovated and brand new carpet. Bedrooms are all spacious and have ceiling fans. Lots of counter space. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
8494 Chesapeake Drive
8494 Chesapeake Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1569 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5617 Pryor Street
5617 Pryor Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
Conveniently located, well kept single story brick rancher. Beautiful hardwood floors in living area, hall & bedrooms; laminate in kitchen & tile floor in bath. Easy access to Boeing, Chas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5226 Ashcroft Avenue
5226 Ashcroft Avenue, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1379 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
City Guide for Hanahan, SC

Berkeley isn't only the site of the famous hippie movement in the 1960s in California. There's an equally laid back but more mainstream vibe here in Berkeley County, SC.

Hanahan, home to about 18,000 people, has North Charleston, Charleston and Goose Creek as surrounding towns, and there's all equally adorable, with neighbors who won't hesitate to give you a friendly wave. Living in this bedroom community puts you minutes away from the Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Time to move along and find you the perfect apartment for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hanahan, SC

Finding an apartment in Hanahan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hanahan 1 BedroomsHanahan 2 BedroomsHanahan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHanahan 3 BedroomsHanahan Apartments with Balcony
Hanahan Apartments with GarageHanahan Apartments with GymHanahan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHanahan Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHanahan Apartments with Parking
Hanahan Apartments with PoolHanahan Apartments with Washer-DryerHanahan Dog Friendly ApartmentsHanahan Furnished ApartmentsHanahan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCBeaufort, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College