258 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC

3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5916 Sedgefield Dr
5916 Sedgefield Drive, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1213 sqft
5916 Sedgefield Dr Available 07/01/20 Yeamans Park - Great location! Almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Hanahan! This gorgeous home has too many upgrades to list.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Foster Creek
1 Unit Available
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5820 Stewart St
5820 Stewart Street, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
This charming single story home will be rent ready June 1st! It is located in the desirable and established neighborhood Yeamans Park in Hanahan. It is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Otranto
1 Unit Available
25 N Basilica Avenue
25 North Basilica Avenue, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1952 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Otranto. Open floor plan with multiple living spaces. The eat in kitchen and family room both walk out onto the screen porch, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the private back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8494 Chesapeake Drive
8494 Chesapeake Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1569 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1219 Maxwell St
1219 Maxwell Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1615 Sumner Ave
1615 Sumner Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3413 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom brick ranch in North Charleston. Bathrooms newly renovated and brand new carpet. Bedrooms are all spacious and have ceiling fans. Lots of counter space. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5617 Pryor Street
5617 Pryor Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
Conveniently located, well kept single story brick rancher. Beautiful hardwood floors in living area, hall & bedrooms; laminate in kitchen & tile floor in bath. Easy access to Boeing, Chas.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
5226 Ashcroft Avenue
5226 Ashcroft Avenue, North Charleston, SC
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle.
Results within 5 miles of Hanahan
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1400 sqft
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
41 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1553 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Park Circle
22 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct., North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
A peaceful place to come back to at the end of the day, this development offers a variety of floor plans and units to choose from. Pet-friendly units feature wood floors and large windows.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
$
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,384
1425 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
