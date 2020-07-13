/
apartments with pool
147 Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrea Lane
801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1052 sqft
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7953 Shadow Oak Drive
7953 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Oak Bluff Town Home. Close to Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base, shopping, dining and freeway access. This home has two master suites with private baths and walk in closets. Downstairs is an open floor plan.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8074 Shadow Oak Drive
8074 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
This is a wonderful floor plan with 2 master suites upstairs, both with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Downstairs has a large living room and dining room area. The kitchen is large with island seating and a pantry.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
10 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
