2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
142 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5812 Robinson Street
5812 Robinson Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BR Available 4/1 - Property Id: 231441 This unit is located in the heart of downtown Hanahan. This newly renovated unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and new appliances. Pictures will be available soon.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
994 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
7953 Shadow Oak Drive
7953 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1280 sqft
Oak Bluff Town Home. Close to Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base, shopping, dining and freeway access. This home has two master suites with private baths and walk in closets. Downstairs is an open floor plan.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Daniel Island
35 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Park Circle
13 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Circle
84 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1097 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
