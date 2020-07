Amenities

Mosby Poinsett offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Greenville apartments in a pet friendly and smoke free community. Apartments at Mosby Poinsett feature spacious, open floor plans, large walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, Nest thermostats, keyless entry, and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a 6,300 square foot clubhouse with resident lounge, coffee bar, game room, fireplace, business center, conference room and WiFi service. Mosby Poinsett features a 24 hour fitness center with live fitness classes, a salt water pool overlooking Paris Mountain, outdoor kitchen and fireplaces, large dog park and pet spa, as well as onsite concierge and package acceptance. Mosby Poinsett is a scenic community within walking distance to upscale retail and grocery. It is located near Furman University, Swamp Rabbit Trail, and Paris Mountain State Park.