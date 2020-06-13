/
/
spartanburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Spartanburg, SC📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
34 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
9 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$710
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$926
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$673
588 sqft
Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 Ridgedale Drive
723 Ridgedale Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1622 sqft
3BR/2BA home with full basement in Spartanburg, SC! - Nice 3BR/2BA brick home with full basement, spacious kitchen, all hardwood floors, living room and family room,deck on rear, large back yard. Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE3775635)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Watkins Court
162 Watkins Court, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1496 sqft
- Income 3x rent Deposit based on credit score No Section 8 Schedule showing online www.saycohomes.com (RLNE5074685)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
561 Lucerne Drive
561 Lucerne Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1006 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home Downtown Spartanburg! - You do not want to miss this great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! Large open living room with fireplace, bonus enclosed sun room , Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of kitchen
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
103 Cambridge Circle
103 Cambridge Circle, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the baseball stadium in Duncan Park. The home comes with an electric stove, refrigerator and connections for a washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
201 Yorkshire Drive
201 Yorkshire Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1869 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a fantastic neighborhood that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appiances, and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
406 East Main Street
406 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$750
800 sqft
Located at the corner of E Main St and Connecticut Ave in the historic Converse Heights Neighborhood, this spacious studio with 1 bathroom, located on the first floor condo has it all! Open kitchen and dining room, large living room with plenty of
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
West End Properties
144 West Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
First month rent free for qualified applicants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
548 Norwood Street
548 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2133 sqft
PRE-LEASING! The owner is in the process of making updates on the home so don't hesitate to reach out and snag this place before it's too late! Come check out this charming home in such a historic neighborhood close to everything in Spartanburg.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
530 Union Street
530 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$925
1354 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
105 Arlo Court
105 Arlo Court, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This spacious home offers an open floor plan and hardwood floors that flow throughout. NO CARPET! The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
589 John B White Sr Boulevard
589 John B White Sr Boulevard, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1444 sqft
**Showings start 8/1** COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This very spacious home offers an open floor plan and new carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
218 Singing Woods
218 Singing Woods Lane, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
This single story 3 bed 1.5 bath property is perfectly located in a quiet community with several mature trees and privacy, yet is only moments away from the 26, and access to the 85.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue
273 Ernest L Collins Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1864 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home will brighten your day! The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Central HVAC. This floor plan flows well well.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
426 Arch Street
426 Arch Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! The home offers an open floor plan and
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
114 Morningside Drive
114 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Spartanburg, the median rent is $526 for a studio, $666 for a 1-bedroom, $814 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,090 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spartanburg, check out our monthly Spartanburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Spartanburg area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spartanburg from include Greenville, Asheville, Rock Hill, Gastonia, and Greer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCClover, SCChester, SC