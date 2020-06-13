Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Anderson, SC

📍
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
11 Units Available
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1443 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment complex has everything you need, including pool, pet park, Internet cafe, gym, coffee bar, media room and more. Close to I-85 with restaurants, shops, award-winning schools and parks just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1277 sqft
Walden Oaks offers a garden-style apartment experience in Anderson, SC like no other.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2106 Rush Street
2106 Rush Street, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1714 sqft
Conveniently Located to Old North Anderson - Three bedroom, 2 bath. Spacious living room. Large back deck. (RLNE4953075)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Woodbridge Ct.
123 Woodbridge Court, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1445 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Home in city limits - Brick home with Living/Dining Combo with an eat-in kitchen. Has a deck, porch, and a gas log fireplace. Gas heat and hot water heater. Schools: Calhoun Elementary, McCants Middle School, T.L. Hanna High School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1014 Calhoun Dr
1014 Calhoun Drive, Anderson, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1836 sqft
2 Story Brick Home - 3 or 4Br/2BA, 2 story brick home, all electric, formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, laundry room, hardwood floors, insulated/vinyl/tilt windows, screened-in porch, outbuilding, newer roof, walking distance to Anderson

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2405 Fleming Dr
2405 Fleming Drive, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1405 sqft
Lovely Brick Home - Large brick home with huge corner lot. Check out this lovely home 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 South Main Street Apt B
312 South Main Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 Bedroom Condo Downtown Anderson - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo above restaurant in downtown Anderson. Kitchen has plenty of counter top space and opens to the living area. Master bedroom includes a large bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Springbrook Dr
104 Springbrook Drive, Anderson, SC
Studio
$545
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cute studio apartment for rent - Property Id: 288693 Renovated studio apartment for rent Welcome to Springbrook Apartments in Anderson SC, located in the quiet country like setting convenient to walking trails, parks, fabulous shopping,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Cochran Block
102 Cochran Block, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath unit - Completely renovated triplex located in historic downtown area of Anderson, SC. Located within minutes of Main Street and Wren Park, this apartment is one bedroom, one bath with 650 sq ft of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Anderson

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 Ravencrest Drive
31 Ravencrest Drive, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
31 Ravencrest Drive Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Anderson - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Anderson that looks brand new. Great floor plan with formal dining room, large pantry, and kitchen with island that overlooks great room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 Mediterranean Ave
141 Mediterranean Avenue, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1524 sqft
141 Mediterranean Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom home available in Anderson - Three bedroom two bath home in the desirable Westwood Pointe subdivision. Gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Gallant Lane
118 Gallant Lane, Anderson County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with main level master and 4th bedroom downstairs. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
409 Emma Street
409 Emma Street, Homeland Park, SC
2 Bedrooms
$835
828 sqft
A charming rental home in Anderson! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --828 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Washer and Dryer Hookups in the back building --Original hardwood floors --Central
Results within 5 miles of Anderson

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
722 Lookover Drive
722 Lookover Drive, Northlake, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo at Overlook - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located on Lake Hartwell in the gated community of Overlook.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Hunters Ln
500 Hunters Lane, Centerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
JUST LISTED!! - Property Id: 293830 Home is 1-Story w 3/2, lg yard, creek, trees nearby to colleges plus shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
200 Streams Way
200 Streams Way, Centerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1895 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftman Style Home in Anderson! Convenient to dining and shopping, Clemson Blvd, and just minutes from lake Hartwell and I-85! Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home, beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Old Green Pond Rd
408 Old Green Pond Road, Anderson County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$575
925 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath mobile home brand new roof - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath mobile home brand new roof (RLNE5851501)

1 of 25

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2 Mahaffey Road
2 Mahaffey Drive, Williamston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1548 sqft
A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,548 square feet --Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances --Attached carport and large

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
204 Reidville Road
204 Reidville Road, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 2 story home on large residential lot with 2 car garage. This home is only 20-25 minutes to Greenville and/or Anderson. Modern neutral paint, updated flooring and newer appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Harbor Gate
17 Harbor Gate, Anderson County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located near Portman Marina - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Big views, located near Portman Marina. Swimming pool, Golf Carts. Trash pick up included. (RLNE5683048)

Median Rent in Anderson

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Anderson is $700, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $840.
Studio
$615
1 Bed
$700
2 Beds
$840
3+ Beds
$1,117
City GuideAnderson
Welcome to Anderson, the friendliest city in South Carolina. It's not hard to find a friendly face around here, however, it can be extremely difficult to decide between all the great apartments and property rentals to be found. So, read on to get all the tips and tricks that you could need on your hunt for a new home.
Life in Anderson

A true beacon of southern hospitality nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is half old mill town, half sprawling suburb, and all small-town charm. The downtown area is worth a stroll, with local shops, pubs, eateries, occasional festivities, live music, and, of course, the beautiful backdrop of historic architecture. There are many unique apartments in old neighborhoods like this, where old cotton mills and lavish mansions were repurposed as luxury lofts and townhomes. The charm of this vintage-style living can be found at very affordable rates, ranging from $600 to $1000.

For those who prefer a newer, 'burby feel should look to the north side of town, around the golf course, and by the lake. In these types of neighborhoods, apartments and rental homes have more open green space. Apartment rentals around here begin at about $750 per month. When it comes to rental homes and duplexes, there are many affordable options in Anderson. Prices range from about $400 for a tiny duplex to about $900 for a nicer, bigger rental home. Many houses can be found at much lower rates than apartments, however, you will have to do a little more research in local classifieds as many houses are not listed in online resources.

Whether you’re renting a cheap apartment or a luxury loft, the apartment communities in Anderson are jam-packed with convenient amenities. Includes features such as secure parking and alarm systems. There are also amenities for just about everything else you might be worried about, with things like car care centers, business centers, and laundry facilities, apartment-living can make your daily life much easier. And, if you're looking for luxury, you’re in luck. Resort-style swimming pools, hot tubs, sundecks, clubhouses, movie theaters, BBQ areas, sports courts, and fitness centers are just some of the extra perks of apartment communities around Anderson.

That's about all the knowledge you need to find the perfect new place to call home. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Anderson?
In Anderson, the median rent is $615 for a studio, $700 for a 1-bedroom, $840 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,117 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Anderson, check out our monthly Anderson Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Anderson?
Some of the colleges located in the Anderson area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, University of Georgia, and Athens Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Anderson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anderson from include Greenville, Athens, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.

