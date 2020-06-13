Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC

Beverly Hills
East End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
52 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Beverly Hills
33 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
51 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Grove Park- Sunset
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
$971
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
121 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
East End - Valley Street
21 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Malvern Hills
32 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.

Median Rent in Asheville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Asheville is $914, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,142.
Studio
$900
1 Bed
$914
2 Beds
$1,142
3+ Beds
$1,519
City GuideAsheville
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the only online hub you’ll ever need to find the apartment of your dreams in Asheville, North Carolina! Located in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains at the vortex of the French Broad and Swannanoa Rivers, Asheville has been dubbed “America’s Happiest City,” “the Paris of the South,” and, courtesy of Rolling Stone magazine, “America’s New Freak Capital.” Surrounded by breathtaking scenery and boasting amenities and living quarters appealing to everyone fr...
The Peeps of Asheville

The 80,000 residents of Asheville include a wide range of demographics, including:

  • Artists. Renowned around the leftist globe as one of the country’s most liberal and artsy cities, Asheville has become a popular stomping grounds for artists of all kinds. West Asheville is blooming with arts and crafts centers and full-blown artist communities, while the downtown area’s legendary Art Deco historic structures continue to attract hordes of architecture enthusiasts.

  • Retirees. It’s not just new age hippies, tree huggers (we use the term kindly), yoga aficionados, and drum circle fanatics living in Asheville, though. AARP has repeatedly singled out Asheville as one of the best places for retirees to enjoy their golden years, as the city boasts tons of attractions geared towards active seniors, including museums, parks, guided tours, scenic views, shopping hotspots, golf courses, and corner stores that sell crossword puzzles written in GIANT TEXT. Ample senior housing is available in the city as well, with several senior residences featuring high-quality amenities (washers and dryers in each room, multiple swimming pools, complementary shuttle service, etc) at prices hovering around only a grand.

  • Families. Many parts of Asheville, including southern neighborhoods like Biltmore Park, Skyland, and Ballantree, are dominated by young married couples and families with children. In many ways, Asheville is a growing suburban family’s dream come true: a city filled with tree-lined streets, safe neighborhoods, quality schools, boatloads of outdoors recreational activities, and a more than ample number of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

  • Students. As if the city’s population wasn’t already diverse enough, more than 5,000 students, many of whom are enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, call the city home. Some of the most affordable (yet often unremarkable) rentals are located within walking distance of UNCA, and the university provides free shuttle service back and forth from most of them. Obviously, some residents feel out of place in apartments inhabited largely by students, so make sure you know a little something about an apartment’s residents before signing a lease.

  • Tourists. Although not permanent fixtures in Asheville, the city is almost always crawling with visitors who’ve come to admire the mountain views, gape at the world-famous architecture, or visit the tons, tons, and more tons of art museums (they’re measured in tons, right) that dot the streets. Bed and breakfasts can be found in abundance in nearly every part of town, and many of them are at full capacity year-round, so you better get used to sharing the streets with camera-wielding out-of-towners.

Traversing the Mean Streets of Asheville

Actually, the streets of Asheville are as from “mean” as you’ll find anywhere, and you’re about ten times as likely to witness impromptu performance art demonstrations and street musician jam sessions than acts of violent crime. How, though, to travel through these hipster-filled streets? As much as the idea of emitting pollutants into the ozone courtesy of your own gas guzzler may disturb you, your best bet for working, living, shopping, and playing conveniently in Asheville is via your own set of wheels. The public buses do an adequate job hauling commuters around the downtown area but barely extend into the outlying areas. Although many parts of the city are walker/biker-friendly, many others are not, making the need for your own vehicle that much greater.

Tips for Tenants

Between the various museums, galleries, live music venues, pubs, clubs, and festival grounds that line the streets of Asheville, you’ll probably never run out of things to do in the city. First things first, though: Before you start making plans for how best to whoop it up in “the Land of the Sky” (yet another nickname for Asheville is the “City with Too Many Nicknames”), let’s review some pointers for finding the apartment of your wildest dreams (and we all know how wild dreams about apartments can be, right? Right.).

  • It’s all about the ‘hood. What lies outside your apartment walls is often just as important as your actual living quarters. Do you want to live in an uber-creative part of town surrounded by neighbors who look like they spend most of their waking hours preparing for the Burning Man festival? Then check out the eclectic, mid-range apartments and duplexes in West Asheville (most of which cost well under a grand). If you have the bankroll and the right urban mindset to live among the hustle and bustle of the inner city, perhaps there’s a refurbished Roaring 20s loft downtown with your name on it. Other popular neighborhoods include the woodsy Grove Park neighborhood just north of downtown, the Montford area near UNCA (an ideal living locale for students), and the eclectic River Arts District, where even luxury lofts and condos can be found in the $800 range.

  • The warts of old age. Only about seven percent of all residences in Asheville were built post-1995, while nearly a quarter of all homes/apartments sprouted up in before 1940. Especially if you’re living in/near downtown or in one of the many historic districts, make sure you give your new place a solid inspection before moving in. Most rentals in Asheville are well-kept, but it’s no secret that older buildings tend to have some infrastructural problems that newer places don’t. Take your move-in checklist seriously and mark down even the most minor blemishes to give yourself a better chance of recovering your security deposit when/if you eventually move out.

  • Understanding your lease. Leasing agreements, though generally about exciting as an all-expenses paid trip to Nowhere, Alaska, are also important legal documents that are worth reading carefully. Landlords have different rules regarding pets, roommates, visitors, smoking, and using your walls as giant canvasses on which to paint your masterpiece, so make sure you understand every last detail of your lease before attaching your John Hancock to it.

  • Bring the basics. You won’t have to jump through many hoops to score a sweet apartment in Asheville, but most landlords will want to see proof of income and a respectable renting/credit history. Apartments are generally always available in Asheville, meanwhile, so feel free to shop the market leisurely in search of your dream pad.

Think big, Big, BIG!!!

One last thought: Asheville is home of the legendary Biltmore Estate, which, at 135,000 square feet, stands as the country’s largest privately owned property. Is it up for rent? Not exactly. But why not scrape a couple hundred friends together, pool your greenbacks, and make the Vanderbilt family, who own the mansion, an offer they can’t refuse? Or, of course, you could do the sensible thing and just find a regular apartment in “the San Francisco of the East.” Your call. And now that we’re out of nicknames for Asheville, it’s time to sign off. So happy hunting and best of luck!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Asheville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Asheville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

View full Asheville Renter Survey

Here’s how Asheville ranks on:

A
Overall satisfaction
A-
Safety and crime rate
A-
Recreational activities
A-
Quality of schools
B
Social Life
A+
Weather
A
Commute time
C+
State and local taxes
A
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Asheville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Asheville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Asheville, some aspects can be better."

Key Findings in Asheville include the following:

  • Asheville renters gave their city an A overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Asheville were weather (A+), pet-friendliness (A) and commute time (A).
  • The areas of concern to Asheville renters are affordability, public transit, and jobs and career opportunities, which all received scores of F.
  • Asheville earned similar scores compared to other cities in North Carolina like Charlotte (A-), Raleigh (A) and Greensboro (A-), but earned higher marks than Durham (C) and Wilmington (C).
  • Asheville did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Portland (B) and Philadelphia (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Asheville?
In Asheville, the median rent is $900 for a studio, $914 for a 1-bedroom, $1,142 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,519 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Asheville, check out our monthly Asheville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Asheville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Asheville include Beverly Hills, East End Valley Street, and Downtown Asheville.
How pet-friendly is Asheville?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Asheville received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
How good are the schools in Asheville?
Asheville renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Asheville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Asheville?
Asheville renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Asheville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Asheville?
Some of the colleges located in the Asheville area include Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, University of North Carolina at Asheville, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, and Furman. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Asheville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Asheville from include Greenville, Spartanburg, Johnson City, Greer, and Simpsonville.

