105 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC

The 80,000 residents of Asheville include a wide range of demographics, including:

Artists. Renowned around the leftist globe as one of the country’s most liberal and artsy cities, Asheville has become a popular stomping grounds for artists of all kinds. West Asheville is blooming with arts and crafts centers and full-blown artist communities, while the downtown area’s legendary Art Deco historic structures continue to attract hordes of architecture enthusiasts.

Retirees. It’s not just new age hippies, tree huggers (we use the term kindly), yoga aficionados, and drum circle fanatics living in Asheville, though. AARP has repeatedly singled out Asheville as one of the best places for retirees to enjoy their golden years, as the city boasts tons of attractions geared towards active seniors, including museums, parks, guided tours, scenic views, shopping hotspots, golf courses, and corner stores that sell crossword puzzles written in GIANT TEXT. Ample senior housing is available in the city as well, with several senior residences featuring high-quality amenities (washers and dryers in each room, multiple swimming pools, complementary shuttle service, etc) at prices hovering around only a grand.

Families. Many parts of Asheville, including southern neighborhoods like Biltmore Park, Skyland, and Ballantree, are dominated by young married couples and families with children. In many ways, Asheville is a growing suburban family’s dream come true: a city filled with tree-lined streets, safe neighborhoods, quality schools, boatloads of outdoors recreational activities, and a more than ample number of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Students. As if the city’s population wasn’t already diverse enough, more than 5,000 students, many of whom are enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, call the city home. Some of the most affordable (yet often unremarkable) rentals are located within walking distance of UNCA, and the university provides free shuttle service back and forth from most of them. Obviously, some residents feel out of place in apartments inhabited largely by students, so make sure you know a little something about an apartment’s residents before signing a lease.