105 Apartments for rent in Asheville, NC

Between the various museums, galleries, live music venues, pubs, clubs, and festival grounds that line the streets of Asheville, you’ll probably never run out of things to do in the city. First things first, though: Before you start making plans for how best to whoop it up in “the Land of the Sky” (yet another nickname for Asheville is the “City with Too Many Nicknames”), let’s review some pointers for finding the apartment of your wildest dreams (and we all know how wild dreams about apartments can be, right? Right.).

It’s all about the ‘hood. What lies outside your apartment walls is often just as important as your actual living quarters. Do you want to live in an uber-creative part of town surrounded by neighbors who look like they spend most of their waking hours preparing for the Burning Man festival? Then check out the eclectic, mid-range apartments and duplexes in West Asheville (most of which cost well under a grand). If you have the bankroll and the right urban mindset to live among the hustle and bustle of the inner city, perhaps there’s a refurbished Roaring 20s loft downtown with your name on it. Other popular neighborhoods include the woodsy Grove Park neighborhood just north of downtown, the Montford area near UNCA (an ideal living locale for students), and the eclectic River Arts District, where even luxury lofts and condos can be found in the $800 range.

The warts of old age. Only about seven percent of all residences in Asheville were built post-1995, while nearly a quarter of all homes/apartments sprouted up in before 1940. Especially if you’re living in/near downtown or in one of the many historic districts, make sure you give your new place a solid inspection before moving in. Most rentals in Asheville are well-kept, but it’s no secret that older buildings tend to have some infrastructural problems that newer places don’t. Take your move-in checklist seriously and mark down even the most minor blemishes to give yourself a better chance of recovering your security deposit when/if you eventually move out.

Understanding your lease. Leasing agreements, though generally about exciting as an all-expenses paid trip to Nowhere, Alaska, are also important legal documents that are worth reading carefully. Landlords have different rules regarding pets, roommates, visitors, smoking, and using your walls as giant canvasses on which to paint your masterpiece, so make sure you understand every last detail of your lease before attaching your John Hancock to it.