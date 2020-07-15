/
2 Apartments For Rent Near University of South Carolina-Upstate
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1618 sqft
Our stellar community of two and three bedroom townhomes in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, near downtown Spartanburg, promises an exceptional style of living.
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
