Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Greenville, SC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Greenville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
113 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
85 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
235 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$809
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:49pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
129 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
10 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 08:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
169 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
15 Units Available
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$690
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
958 sqft
Less than 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include a barbecue area and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Greenville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Greenville, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Greenville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Greenville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

