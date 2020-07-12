/
augusta street area
128 Apartments for rent in Augusta Street Area, Greenville, SC
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.
122 Mount Vista Avenue
122 Mount Vista Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied.
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.
24 Faris Circle
24 Faris Circle, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Townhome near Augusta Road - Location, location, location! Hard to find this price point in this location near Augusta Road, Downtown and Greenville Tech. Nice 2Bd/1Ba end unit. 1 pet will be negotiable. Water is included. Clair Carson, Agent.
600 University Ridge Unit #11
600 University Ridge, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
900 sqft
600 University Ridge Unit #11 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in University Ridge - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium in the desirable University Ridge Condominiums which is within walking distance of Cleveland park and just minutes away from
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$985
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1407 E North St, Unit B
1407 East North Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely apartment close to downtown. East North St Academy elementary, Greenville Middle School and Eastside High district. Well maintained and ready for occupancy. Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.
14 Old Grove Road
14 Old Grove Road, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
Located close to downtown Greenville, Greenville Memorial Hospital, and I85. This home is a great starter rental. Appliances included with separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Large kitchen/dining room combo. Fenced front yard.
405 Oakland Avenue Unit #205
405 Oakland Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
405 Oakland Avenue Unit #205 Available 08/01/20 Condo available downtown Greenville - Condo located between McDaniel Avenue's Rock Quarry Garden and Cancer Survivors' Park downtown. This end unit features 2 bedrooms and two full baths.
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
925 Cleveland St #153
925 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
925 Cleveland St #153 Available 07/13/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riverbend - Riverbend Condos. Ground floor condo, has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with newer flooring in the dining room and new tile in the sunroom. Kitchen cabinets have been updated.
