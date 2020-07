Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym game room on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access key fob access media room online portal package receiving trash valet wine room elevator parking community garden courtyard guest parking lobby pool table sauna shuffle board

West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants. West Village Lofts houses a variety of residential spaces that maintain the charm of the old building while enhancing it with the power of contemporary interior design. Spacious floorplans, luxurious features, and amazing amenities create this one-of-a-kind place to call home! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.