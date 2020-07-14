All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 400 Rhett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
400 Rhett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

400 Rhett

400 Rhett St · (864) 383-1534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to $2,500 off on immediate move ins! Call for details.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by 6/22 and receive up to $2500 off select units, schedule a tour today! *call for details
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
West End Market
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC 29601
West End Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 400 Rhett.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
media room
online portal
package receiving
valet service
dog park
internet access
lobby
putting green
shuffle board
Located in Downtown Greenville's Historic West End, 400 Rhett is perfectly situated between Fluor Field and the Swamp Rabbit Trail. With ample parking options in our gated parking garage, you can enjoy an evening walk or bike ride to the best dining, shopping, arts, sports and entertainment in the city. Enjoy the energy of the city, then come home to modern resort-style living just seconds from Main Street. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1st month free - 1,6,12 month lease available
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; check periodically for changes and updates
Parking Details: Covered parking available- Assigned parking $30-$80. Covered lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Local storage available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Rhett have any available units?
400 Rhett has 7 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Rhett have?
Some of 400 Rhett's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Rhett currently offering any rent specials?
400 Rhett is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $2,500 off on immediate move ins! Call for details.
Is 400 Rhett pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Rhett is pet friendly.
Does 400 Rhett offer parking?
Yes, 400 Rhett offers parking.
Does 400 Rhett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Rhett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Rhett have a pool?
Yes, 400 Rhett has a pool.
Does 400 Rhett have accessible units?
No, 400 Rhett does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Rhett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Rhett has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 Rhett?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr
Greenville, SC 29615
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue
Greenville, SC 29601
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity