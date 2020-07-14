Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking media room online portal package receiving valet service dog park internet access lobby putting green shuffle board

Located in Downtown Greenville's Historic West End, 400 Rhett is perfectly situated between Fluor Field and the Swamp Rabbit Trail. With ample parking options in our gated parking garage, you can enjoy an evening walk or bike ride to the best dining, shopping, arts, sports and entertainment in the city. Enjoy the energy of the city, then come home to modern resort-style living just seconds from Main Street. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.