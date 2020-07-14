Lease Length: 1st month free - 1,6,12 month lease availablePlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; check periodically for changes and updates
Parking Details: Covered parking available- Assigned parking $30-$80. Covered lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Local storage available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.