Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet cafe

Located just east of I-85, Springs at Laurens Road Apartments is a gated, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Greenville, South Carolina. Springs at Laurens Road offers an amazing apartment living experience. Our townhome-style, private entries and pet-friendly lifestyle that includes a pet-care & pet playground are some of our many amazing features we offer our residents. The community offers residents a resort-style pool, a 24-hour state of the art fitness center and a free coffee bar. Each apartment is designed for your comfort with private, ground-level entries to every home, an open kitchen design, spacious closets, and energy efficient stainless appliances. Private balconies and patios are available, as are attached and detached garages. Please call for an appointment today.