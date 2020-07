Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed garage parking business center media room package receiving

Named for a pioneer of Greenville's textile industry, Ellison on Broad is reinventing Greenville living - balancing work, play, downtime, artistic, and culinary excursions. Residents will enjoy a perfect location within walking distance from some of Greenville's best dining spots, and live within walking and biking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks, the Reedy River, the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and Greenville's thriving downtown. Providing the perfect-picked location to enjoy the fruits of this ever growing city. Ellison on Broad offers exemplary apartment standards like granite countertops, designer fixtures, custom tiling, and luxurious bath appointments. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.