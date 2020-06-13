/
powdersville
139 Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC📍
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Powdersville
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
West End Market
36 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Brandon
8 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
121 Upward Way
121 Upward Way, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1990 sqft
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room.
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.
1 Unit Available
18 West 6th Street
18 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating.
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 Unit Available
7 Archie St
7 Archie Street, Piedmont, SC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1422 sqft
Adorable Home in Piedmont. Spacious Rooms! - 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom in a neighborhood convenient to downtown Piedmont. This home is walking distance to all of the revitalization plans for the river area.
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 308
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Mill, Don't Miss Out! Location!! - Property Id: 277572 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
1 Unit Available
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE
1 Unit Available
907 Gordon St Ext
907 Gordon Street Extension, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1280 sqft
Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard.
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.
1 Unit Available
100 Burdine Road
100 Burdine Road, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1st Month Free!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.
West Greenville
1 Unit Available
103 Gates Street
103 Gates Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator).
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
1 Unit Available
4 Swamp Fire Court
4 Swamp Fire Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
The newly renovated 4 Swamp Fire Court is nestled in the Cypress Cove Community off of White Horse Road, just minutes away from downtown! This 3 bed/2 bath home has been completely renovated with new vinyl floors, fresh paint, and new fixtures
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Powdersville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Powdersville area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, and Greenville Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Powdersville from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
