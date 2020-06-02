All apartments in Charleston
Elan Midtown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Elan Midtown

441 Meeting St · (843) 350-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
trash valet
cats allowed
elevator
garage
24hr gym
coffee bar
hot tub
media room
pool table
Experience the pinnacle of historic downtown Charleston living at Elan Midtown. Located close to NoMo, Upper King, and the new Digital Corridor, Elan Midtown features stylishly designed studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes in an unbeatable location rich in history and brimming with vibrant culture. Whether you're lounging at our courtyard pool and cabana or heading out for a night on the town, Elan Midtown puts you in the center of it all. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $275; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Midtown have any available units?
Elan Midtown has 3 units available starting at $1,514 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elan Midtown have?
Some of Elan Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Elan Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Elan Midtown offers parking.
Does Elan Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Elan Midtown has a pool.
Does Elan Midtown have accessible units?
No, Elan Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Midtown has units with dishwashers.
Does Elan Midtown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elan Midtown has units with air conditioning.
