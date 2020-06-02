Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage trash valet cats allowed elevator garage 24hr gym coffee bar hot tub media room pool table

Experience the pinnacle of historic downtown Charleston living at Elan Midtown. Located close to NoMo, Upper King, and the new Digital Corridor, Elan Midtown features stylishly designed studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes in an unbeatable location rich in history and brimming with vibrant culture. Whether you're lounging at our courtyard pool and cabana or heading out for a night on the town, Elan Midtown puts you in the center of it all. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.