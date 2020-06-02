Elan Midtown

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $275; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month