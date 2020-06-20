87 America St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Two bedroom, two full bath, DOUBLE MASTER unit for rent in downtown Charleston. Walking distance from Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Mercantile and Mash, and the Palace Hotel. This spacious unit with a private entry gate and courtyard is perfectly located for those who wish to live downtown. Remodeled, furnished carriage house in an elegant Charleston home. Enjoy the perfect mix of modern with classic Charleston style, close to restaurants, shopping, and bars. ADT Security included in rent. Pets accepted with a pet fee.



