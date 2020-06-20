All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 87 America St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
87 America St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

87 America St

87 America Street · (843) 819-8161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

87 America Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Two bedroom, two full bath, DOUBLE MASTER unit for rent in downtown Charleston. Walking distance from Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Mercantile and Mash, and the Palace Hotel. This spacious unit with a private entry gate and courtyard is perfectly located for those who wish to live downtown. Remodeled, furnished carriage house in an elegant Charleston home. Enjoy the perfect mix of modern with classic Charleston style, close to restaurants, shopping, and bars. ADT Security included in rent. Pets accepted with a pet fee.

To schedule a showing: https://form.jotform.com/201660633460145

To submit an application: https://form.jotform.com/201660912578155

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 America St have any available units?
87 America St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 87 America St have?
Some of 87 America St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 America St currently offering any rent specials?
87 America St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 America St pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 America St is pet friendly.
Does 87 America St offer parking?
No, 87 America St does not offer parking.
Does 87 America St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 America St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 America St have a pool?
No, 87 America St does not have a pool.
Does 87 America St have accessible units?
No, 87 America St does not have accessible units.
Does 87 America St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 America St has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 America St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 America St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 87 America St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way
Charleston, SC 29414
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St
Charleston, SC 29412
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr
Charleston, SC 29412
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity