Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

85 Nunan Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st - Adorable Westside Cottage! - Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath cottage located in the Westside area of Charleston! This open concept home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, modern appliances, full size washer/dryer, wood beam ceilings and a sizable porch to sit and relax on. The home is also within walking and biking distance to Brittlebank Park, The Citadel, MUSC, Charleston RiverDogs and more! Water is a flat fee of $40/month.



Dogs are allowed with a one-time pet fee of $350. No cats please.



Click on the link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c31ecc3010



(RLNE4700303)