Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

85 Nunan Street

85 Nunan Street · (843) 212-5805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Nunan Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 85 Nunan Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
85 Nunan Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st - Adorable Westside Cottage! - Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath cottage located in the Westside area of Charleston! This open concept home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, modern appliances, full size washer/dryer, wood beam ceilings and a sizable porch to sit and relax on. The home is also within walking and biking distance to Brittlebank Park, The Citadel, MUSC, Charleston RiverDogs and more! Water is a flat fee of $40/month.

Dogs are allowed with a one-time pet fee of $350. No cats please.

Click on the link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c31ecc3010

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4700303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Nunan Street have any available units?
85 Nunan Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Nunan Street have?
Some of 85 Nunan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Nunan Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Nunan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Nunan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Nunan Street is pet friendly.
Does 85 Nunan Street offer parking?
No, 85 Nunan Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 Nunan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Nunan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Nunan Street have a pool?
No, 85 Nunan Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Nunan Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Nunan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Nunan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Nunan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Nunan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Nunan Street has units with air conditioning.
