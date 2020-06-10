Amenities
85 Nunan Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st - Adorable Westside Cottage! - Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath cottage located in the Westside area of Charleston! This open concept home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, modern appliances, full size washer/dryer, wood beam ceilings and a sizable porch to sit and relax on. The home is also within walking and biking distance to Brittlebank Park, The Citadel, MUSC, Charleston RiverDogs and more! Water is a flat fee of $40/month.
Dogs are allowed with a one-time pet fee of $350. No cats please.
Click on the link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c31ecc3010
