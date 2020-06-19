All apartments in Charleston
67 Legare Street CH#1
67 Legare Street CH#1

67 Legare Street · (843) 723-2763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 Legare Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 67 Legare Street CH#1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Furnished condo in Crafts House - You cannot miss this amazing space in the desirable Crafts House on Queen and Legare! Stunning natural light fills the property with a staircase and lofted bedroom area. Beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted, galley kitchen has built in microwave, range, refrigerator and dishwasher.Also, a stunning private courtyard and grill area that you will love to be in this summer!! 1 Queen size bed, full closet, new stacked washer dryer, also a pull out sleeper sofa in the living room. One parking space within gated parking area, on-street parking permits can be obtained through the DMV. 1 pet is allowed with pet fee. No undergrad students.Water included!

For more information contact jasmine@danielravenel.com

(RLNE2203975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have any available units?
67 Legare Street CH#1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have?
Some of 67 Legare Street CH#1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Legare Street CH#1 currently offering any rent specials?
67 Legare Street CH#1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Legare Street CH#1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Legare Street CH#1 is pet friendly.
Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 offer parking?
Yes, 67 Legare Street CH#1 does offer parking.
Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Legare Street CH#1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have a pool?
No, 67 Legare Street CH#1 does not have a pool.
Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have accessible units?
No, 67 Legare Street CH#1 does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Legare Street CH#1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Legare Street CH#1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Legare Street CH#1 does not have units with air conditioning.
