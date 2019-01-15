All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd

65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd · (843) 722-6606
Location

65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Rose Cottage - Property Id: 261352

Experience life as a Charlestonian in this beautiful apartment in the desired South of Broad neighborhood. Only two blocks from the Battery and walking distance to shops and restaurants. Also a short commute to local hospitals. Recently renovated and furnished with antiques and oriental rugs, this precious, two story carriage house is flooded with natural light. It includes a private entrance and living room with areas for dining, desk work, and a full kitchen. Upstairs you have a spacious bedroom and bathroom. Two closets and a separate closet for laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261352
Property Id 261352

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have any available units?
65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have?
Some of 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
