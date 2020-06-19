533 Rutledge Ave

Amenities
Spacious Apartment Near Downtown - Property Id: 263354
Spacious apartment with high ceilings and very nice finishes. Modern custom kitchen, wet / wine bar, private balcony, antique pocket doors, vintage architectural details, custom light fixtures, private master suite and bathroom with iron claw tub and shower, recreation room or office, separate laundry room, ample closets and storage, security system, hardwood floors, modern efficient windows, tankless water heaters, dual zone thermostats, and ample street parking available.
The building was renovated extensively in 2007, again in 2016, and is in very good condition. Currently the building is utilized as two units: an office on the first floor and a 4-bedroom apartment on the second and third floors.
-4BR, 2.5 BATHS
-2 Story apartment
-Utilities not included
-W/D in unit
-Security Deposit - 1MOS Rent
-Pets are negotiable
-Security System
-5 minutes from MUSC, Citadel, College of Charleston, Trident Technical College
