533 Rutledge Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

Spacious Apartment Near Downtown - Property Id: 263354



Spacious apartment with high ceilings and very nice finishes. Modern custom kitchen, wet / wine bar, private balcony, antique pocket doors, vintage architectural details, custom light fixtures, private master suite and bathroom with iron claw tub and shower, recreation room or office, separate laundry room, ample closets and storage, security system, hardwood floors, modern efficient windows, tankless water heaters, dual zone thermostats, and ample street parking available.



The building was renovated extensively in 2007, again in 2016, and is in very good condition. Currently the building is utilized as two units: an office on the first floor and a 4-bedroom apartment on the second and third floors.



-4BR, 2.5 BATHS

-2 Story apartment

-Utilities not included

-W/D in unit

-Security Deposit - 1MOS Rent

-Pets are negotiable

-Security System

-5 minutes from MUSC, Citadel, College of Charleston, Trident Technical College

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263354

Property Id 263354



(RLNE5797924)