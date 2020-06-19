All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 533 Rutledge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
533 Rutledge Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

533 Rutledge Ave

533 Rutledge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Westside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

533 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Spacious Apartment Near Downtown - Property Id: 263354

Spacious apartment with high ceilings and very nice finishes. Modern custom kitchen, wet / wine bar, private balcony, antique pocket doors, vintage architectural details, custom light fixtures, private master suite and bathroom with iron claw tub and shower, recreation room or office, separate laundry room, ample closets and storage, security system, hardwood floors, modern efficient windows, tankless water heaters, dual zone thermostats, and ample street parking available.

The building was renovated extensively in 2007, again in 2016, and is in very good condition. Currently the building is utilized as two units: an office on the first floor and a 4-bedroom apartment on the second and third floors.

-4BR, 2.5 BATHS
-2 Story apartment
-Utilities not included
-W/D in unit
-Security Deposit - 1MOS Rent
-Pets are negotiable
-Security System
-5 minutes from MUSC, Citadel, College of Charleston, Trident Technical College
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263354
Property Id 263354

(RLNE5797924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Rutledge Ave have any available units?
533 Rutledge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 533 Rutledge Ave have?
Some of 533 Rutledge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Rutledge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
533 Rutledge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Rutledge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Rutledge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 533 Rutledge Ave offer parking?
No, 533 Rutledge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 533 Rutledge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Rutledge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Rutledge Ave have a pool?
No, 533 Rutledge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 533 Rutledge Ave have accessible units?
No, 533 Rutledge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Rutledge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Rutledge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Rutledge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Rutledge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College