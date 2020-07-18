All apartments in Charleston
413 Betsy Rd

413 Betsy Road · (843) 737-6034
Location

413 Betsy Road, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Here is your chance to live in this great, West Ashley location inside of I-526. This allows easy access to Downtown Charleston and North Charleston businesses. Just a short drive to Boeing and the Joint Air Force Base. Just steps away from the West Ashley Greenway running trail. Hardwood floors throughout the whole home create a continuous flow! Large windows allow tons of natural light into the living room. Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and dining area provide a bright and grand environment. Large deck overlooks a fenced-in backyard with tons of space and privacy. One car garage for extra storage space. Washer and dryer included for your convenience! Check out this charming and convenient West Ashley Home! 1 dog under 40lbs. or 2 cats allowed

PET POLICY:

1 dog under 40lbs. or 2 cats allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Betsy Rd have any available units?
413 Betsy Rd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Betsy Rd have?
Some of 413 Betsy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Betsy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
413 Betsy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Betsy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Betsy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 413 Betsy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 413 Betsy Rd offers parking.
Does 413 Betsy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Betsy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Betsy Rd have a pool?
No, 413 Betsy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 413 Betsy Rd have accessible units?
No, 413 Betsy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Betsy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Betsy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Betsy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 413 Betsy Rd has units with air conditioning.
