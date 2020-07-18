413 Betsy Rd

Amenities

Here is your chance to live in this great, West Ashley location inside of I-526. This allows easy access to Downtown Charleston and North Charleston businesses. Just a short drive to Boeing and the Joint Air Force Base. Just steps away from the West Ashley Greenway running trail. Hardwood floors throughout the whole home create a continuous flow! Large windows allow tons of natural light into the living room. Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and dining area provide a bright and grand environment. Large deck overlooks a fenced-in backyard with tons of space and privacy. One car garage for extra storage space. Washer and dryer included for your convenience! Check out this charming and convenient West Ashley Home! 1 dog under 40lbs. or 2 cats allowed



PET POLICY:



1 dog under 40lbs. or 2 cats allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program