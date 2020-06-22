37 Rivers Point Row Apt C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool e-payments garage guest parking

***Waterfront James Island Townhome w/ GRANITE countertops- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! - Desirable James Island Townhome- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!!

BEAUTIFUL Granite countertops, Lots of natural light. Fabulous lake front view.



The gorgeous James Island townhouse with recent updates gives you the best of city living and beach relaxation. The property is within walking distance of Starbucks, Bilo, Chick-Fi-La, O2 fitness, PetSmart and James Island County Park.



Walking into the foyer you are greeted by luxuriously tall ceilings and modern light fixtures. A half-bath/powder room is conveniently located near the front door. The carpeted living room is perfect for gathering with friends and family as it flows easily into the updated kitchen. Stylish, white matching appliances -including a dishwasher and built in microwave oven- pop against the granite counter tops and modern back-splash. The spacious dining room also connects to the kitchen and living room with beautiful hard flooring and a view of the nearby water. From the living area you can walk out onto the first floor patio to enjoy sunsets on the lake. Also on the first floor is access to the private, one car garage and storage area. Additional parking is available in the driveway. Up the grand staircase are the two bedrooms each with their own en-suite bathroom. Both rooms offer natural light and beautiful views of the community. Ample closet space and overhead ceiling fans complete the perfect townhouse.



No Pets Allowed



