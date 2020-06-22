All apartments in Charleston
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C

37 Rivers Point Row · (757) 395-4274
Location

37 Rivers Point Row, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
guest parking
***Waterfront James Island Townhome w/ GRANITE countertops- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! - Desirable James Island Townhome- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!!
BEAUTIFUL Granite countertops, Lots of natural light. Fabulous lake front view.

The gorgeous James Island townhouse with recent updates gives you the best of city living and beach relaxation. The property is within walking distance of Starbucks, Bilo, Chick-Fi-La, O2 fitness, PetSmart and James Island County Park.

Walking into the foyer you are greeted by luxuriously tall ceilings and modern light fixtures. A half-bath/powder room is conveniently located near the front door. The carpeted living room is perfect for gathering with friends and family as it flows easily into the updated kitchen. Stylish, white matching appliances -including a dishwasher and built in microwave oven- pop against the granite counter tops and modern back-splash. The spacious dining room also connects to the kitchen and living room with beautiful hard flooring and a view of the nearby water. From the living area you can walk out onto the first floor patio to enjoy sunsets on the lake. Also on the first floor is access to the private, one car garage and storage area. Additional parking is available in the driveway. Up the grand staircase are the two bedrooms each with their own en-suite bathroom. Both rooms offer natural light and beautiful views of the community. Ample closet space and overhead ceiling fans complete the perfect townhouse.

Call 843-900-4061 or go to www.charlestonrpm.com to schedule your viewing today!

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? You may apply online at: www.charlestonrpm.com

Real Property Management Charleston
170 Meeting St, Suite 110
Charleston, SC 29401
Office: (843) 900-4061

This is a service of www.charlestonrpm.com
Charleston leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have any available units?
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have?
Some of 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C does offer parking.
Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C has a pool.
Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have accessible units?
No, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Rivers Point Row Apt C has units with air conditioning.
