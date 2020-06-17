All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

35 Bogard St Apt A

35 Bogard St · (843) 737-6034
Location

35 Bogard St, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Virtual walk-through tour available! This charming unit features hardwood floors throughout with an open living/kitchen area. Bedrooms are large and spacious and separated by the living room. Conveniently located just minutes from King Street and can walk anywhere you want! 1 off-street and 2 on-street parking spaces included! Cats ok, Dogs under 40lbs. allowed. Washer and dryer in unit!

PET POLICY:

Pet friendly

Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs.

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. Check out our virtual tour link on the listing page. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Each undergraduate applicant is required to apply with a guarantor. A guarantor's income must equal a minimum of five (5) times their applicant's portion of the monthly rent. A guarantor must also pass our credit and background requirements and will be required to sign the lease. Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

AREA INFORMATION: Charleston Peninsula - Elliotborough

PARKING: 1 off-street parking space & 2 on-street parking passes

YEAR BUILT: 1852

YARD: None

*LEASING AGENT CONTACT: showings@charlestonpc.com

*APPLICATIONS AGENT CONTACT: applications@charlestonpc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Bogard St Apt A have any available units?
35 Bogard St Apt A has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Bogard St Apt A have?
Some of 35 Bogard St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Bogard St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
35 Bogard St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Bogard St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Bogard St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 35 Bogard St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 35 Bogard St Apt A does offer parking.
Does 35 Bogard St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Bogard St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Bogard St Apt A have a pool?
No, 35 Bogard St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 35 Bogard St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 35 Bogard St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Bogard St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Bogard St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Bogard St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Bogard St Apt A has units with air conditioning.
