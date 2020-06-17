35 Bogard St Apt A

Amenities

Virtual walk-through tour available! This charming unit features hardwood floors throughout with an open living/kitchen area. Bedrooms are large and spacious and separated by the living room. Conveniently located just minutes from King Street and can walk anywhere you want! 1 off-street and 2 on-street parking spaces included! Cats ok, Dogs under 40lbs. allowed. Washer and dryer in unit!



PET POLICY:



Pet friendly



Cats ok, dogs under 40lbs.



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. Check out our virtual tour link on the listing page. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Each undergraduate applicant is required to apply with a guarantor. A guarantor's income must equal a minimum of five (5) times their applicant's portion of the monthly rent. A guarantor must also pass our credit and background requirements and will be required to sign the lease. Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program



AREA INFORMATION: Charleston Peninsula - Elliotborough



PARKING: 1 off-street parking space & 2 on-street parking passes



YEAR BUILT: 1852



YARD: None



*LEASING AGENT CONTACT: showings@charlestonpc.com



*APPLICATIONS AGENT CONTACT: applications@charlestonpc.com