All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 272 Coming Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
272 Coming Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

272 Coming Street

272 Coming Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

272 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Lovely home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with many upgrades. Located on the peninsula downtown and just south of the crosstown, this Charleston home comes with a top of the line kitchen. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the open floor plan of the living area and comes with safety feature upgrades from the locking system to the alarm. Off street parking is available in an English pea gravel drive that keeps everything for your automobile neat and tidy. Just a stone's throw from all the Medical and Collegiate facilities!Washer/dryer included. Sorry, no pets. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Coming Street have any available units?
272 Coming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
Is 272 Coming Street currently offering any rent specials?
272 Coming Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Coming Street pet-friendly?
No, 272 Coming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 272 Coming Street offer parking?
Yes, 272 Coming Street does offer parking.
Does 272 Coming Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Coming Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Coming Street have a pool?
No, 272 Coming Street does not have a pool.
Does 272 Coming Street have accessible units?
No, 272 Coming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Coming Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Coming Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Coming Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Coming Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College