272 Coming Street

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Lovely home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with many upgrades. Located on the peninsula downtown and just south of the crosstown, this Charleston home comes with a top of the line kitchen. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the open floor plan of the living area and comes with safety feature upgrades from the locking system to the alarm. Off street parking is available in an English pea gravel drive that keeps everything for your automobile neat and tidy. Just a stone's throw from all the Medical and Collegiate facilities!Washer/dryer included. Sorry, no pets. Available now.