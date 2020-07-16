23 Archdale Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Luxury 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit on a large property in the heart of the historic district. This niche street of the Peninsula is one block off famed shopping of King Street and a stone's throw from foodie haven, Fulton Five. Have lunch on the sidewalk of the Queen Street Grocery or stroll along the antique district to Broad Street. This unique space has hardwood paneled walls throughout the entire unit, even the pantry is paneled! Very unique interior with a majestic fireplace and staircase. Formal living room and dining room with both bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy a large brick patio for outdoor dining.Washer/dryer on site, two off street parking spots, and water/sewer included! Sorry, no pets.