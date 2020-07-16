All apartments in Charleston
23 Archdale Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

23 Archdale Street

23 Archdale Street · (843) 723-1988
Location

23 Archdale Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Luxury 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit on a large property in the heart of the historic district. This niche street of the Peninsula is one block off famed shopping of King Street and a stone's throw from foodie haven, Fulton Five. Have lunch on the sidewalk of the Queen Street Grocery or stroll along the antique district to Broad Street. This unique space has hardwood paneled walls throughout the entire unit, even the pantry is paneled! Very unique interior with a majestic fireplace and staircase. Formal living room and dining room with both bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy a large brick patio for outdoor dining.Washer/dryer on site, two off street parking spots, and water/sewer included! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Archdale Street have any available units?
23 Archdale Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Archdale Street have?
Some of 23 Archdale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Archdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Archdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Archdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Archdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 23 Archdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Archdale Street offers parking.
Does 23 Archdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Archdale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Archdale Street have a pool?
No, 23 Archdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Archdale Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Archdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Archdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Archdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Archdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Archdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
