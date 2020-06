Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This West Ashley unit features a nice sized living room and spacious bedroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space as well as an eat-in area. The full sized bathroom also has a stacked washer and dryer tucked in the closet. The community has plenty of parking for residents and guests. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Off-street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Available May 4..