206 Wade Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Indulge yourself in the luxurious resort-inspired life at Proximity Residences in Charleston, South Carolina. This prestigious property offers residents beautifully appointed apartments complemented by modern resort-style amenities. Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Charleston, residents can experience high-end boutique shopping, fine dining, established entertainment venues, historic sites, museums, prominent educational institutions, and much more!



The Marley, 1371 sq ft, showcases a modern two bedroom floor plan with high-end finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchen displays shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and an oversized island with a breakfast bar. The large open living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining with beautiful hardwood-style plank flooring, plenty of natural light and access to a private balcony. The spacious bedrooms have large walk-in closets. One bedroom flaunts an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and the other boasts a beautifully appointed full hallway bathroom- both with large soaking tubs. Additional highlights of the home are washer/dryers, ample storage throughout, and stylish modern light fixtures.



*Prices can change at any time and finishes may vary from unit to unit.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.