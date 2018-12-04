All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

206 Wade Lane

206 Wade Lane · (843) 277-8946
Location

206 Wade Lane, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Indulge yourself in the luxurious resort-inspired life at Proximity Residences in Charleston, South Carolina. This prestigious property offers residents beautifully appointed apartments complemented by modern resort-style amenities. Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Charleston, residents can experience high-end boutique shopping, fine dining, established entertainment venues, historic sites, museums, prominent educational institutions, and much more!

The Marley, 1371 sq ft, showcases a modern two bedroom floor plan with high-end finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchen displays shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and an oversized island with a breakfast bar. The large open living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining with beautiful hardwood-style plank flooring, plenty of natural light and access to a private balcony. The spacious bedrooms have large walk-in closets. One bedroom flaunts an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and the other boasts a beautifully appointed full hallway bathroom- both with large soaking tubs. Additional highlights of the home are washer/dryers, ample storage throughout, and stylish modern light fixtures.

*Prices can change at any time and finishes may vary from unit to unit.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Wade Lane have any available units?
206 Wade Lane has a unit available for $1,701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Wade Lane have?
Some of 206 Wade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Wade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
206 Wade Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Wade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Wade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 206 Wade Lane offer parking?
No, 206 Wade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 206 Wade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Wade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Wade Lane have a pool?
No, 206 Wade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 206 Wade Lane have accessible units?
No, 206 Wade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Wade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Wade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Wade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Wade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
