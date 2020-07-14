All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

201 Broad Street 5

201 Broad St · No Longer Available
Location

201 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous Penthouse - Property Id: 313187

Enjoy this completely renovated penthouse located in the heart of Charleston Peninsula, easily accessible to all the best the city has to offer. This 2 bedroom/2 full bath home was gutted and features an all new kitchen, appliances, including a gas range, lighting, reclaimed hard word floors just to name a few details. The home has been furnished meticulously, including all the luxuries you could need for your extended stay. All the modern comforts of home, with spectacular views of the Colonial Lake. Huge windows which allow for natural light all throughout the large living and bedrooms. This historic house has been brought current so that you can have that old Charleston feel while enjoying all the modern day comforts! Also includes 2 off street parking spaces. Please measure square footage for accuracy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313187
Property Id 313187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Broad Street 5 have any available units?
201 Broad Street 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 201 Broad Street 5 have?
Some of 201 Broad Street 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Broad Street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Broad Street 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Broad Street 5 pet-friendly?
No, 201 Broad Street 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 201 Broad Street 5 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Broad Street 5 offers parking.
Does 201 Broad Street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Broad Street 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Broad Street 5 have a pool?
No, 201 Broad Street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 201 Broad Street 5 have accessible units?
No, 201 Broad Street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Broad Street 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Broad Street 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Broad Street 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Broad Street 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
