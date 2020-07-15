All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

19 Addlestone Ave

19 Addlestone Avenue · (843) 737-6034
Location

19 Addlestone Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
This quaint two bedroom home is located in the desirable Hampton Park where you can walk, run, bike, and enjoy being outside. A screened-in patio welcomes you to the front entrance of the house. There are hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, and both bedrooms. In the kitchen is a gas stove, large Whirlpool refrigerator, and stacked Whirlpool washer and dryer. From the kitchen, you can access the fenced-in backyard and has a spacious shed for extra storage space. No pets please.

PET POLICY:

No pets allowed

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Addlestone Ave have any available units?
19 Addlestone Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Addlestone Ave have?
Some of 19 Addlestone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Addlestone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19 Addlestone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Addlestone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19 Addlestone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 19 Addlestone Ave offer parking?
No, 19 Addlestone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19 Addlestone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Addlestone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Addlestone Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19 Addlestone Ave has a pool.
Does 19 Addlestone Ave have accessible units?
No, 19 Addlestone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Addlestone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Addlestone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Addlestone Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Addlestone Ave has units with air conditioning.
