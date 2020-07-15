19 Addlestone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

This quaint two bedroom home is located in the desirable Hampton Park where you can walk, run, bike, and enjoy being outside. A screened-in patio welcomes you to the front entrance of the house. There are hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, and both bedrooms. In the kitchen is a gas stove, large Whirlpool refrigerator, and stacked Whirlpool washer and dryer. From the kitchen, you can access the fenced-in backyard and has a spacious shed for extra storage space. No pets please.



PET POLICY:



No pets allowed



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program