Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:38 AM

1728 Pinckney Park Drive

1728 Pinckney Park Drive · (843) 795-8969
Location

1728 Pinckney Park Drive, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled unit with newer windows, hvac and roof. Large eat-in kitchen with upgraded Cabinets & Countertops and Matching Black appliances. All wood and tile floors - No Carpet! It has a very nice, shaded back yard... it feels like living in a separate house. It's one block to the Greenway and less than 2 miles to the Avondale area shops and restaurants, Harris Teeter and the new Whole Foods and around the corner from Randolf Park. *NO SMOKERS *Pets Negotiable - There is no fenced yard *Owner is a licensed SC Realtor *I am not a property manager and do not charge application fees. Drive by ok, but do not bother tenants. Entrance to rear unit is down side driveway. Appointment is required for showings.Note: Water/Sewer is paid by landlord and tenant is charged an additional $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have any available units?
1728 Pinckney Park Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have?
Some of 1728 Pinckney Park Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Pinckney Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Pinckney Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Pinckney Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Pinckney Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1728 Pinckney Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
