1728 Pinckney Park Drive

Amenities
Remodeled unit with newer windows, hvac and roof. Large eat-in kitchen with upgraded Cabinets & Countertops and Matching Black appliances. All wood and tile floors - No Carpet! It has a very nice, shaded back yard... it feels like living in a separate house. It's one block to the Greenway and less than 2 miles to the Avondale area shops and restaurants, Harris Teeter and the new Whole Foods and around the corner from Randolf Park. *NO SMOKERS *Pets Negotiable - There is no fenced yard *Owner is a licensed SC Realtor *I am not a property manager and do not charge application fees. Drive by ok, but do not bother tenants. Entrance to rear unit is down side driveway. Appointment is required for showings.Note: Water/Sewer is paid by landlord and tenant is charged an additional $50 per month.