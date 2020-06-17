17 Poulnot Lane

Amenities

Sophisticated Fitzsimons townhouse with walled garden and covered parking. Just off Queen Street on a charming lane one block from the popular corner lunch spot Queen Street Grocery, and around the corner from the historic, award-winning Wentworth Mansion. Colonial Lake is one block away. This is the largest square footage of this group of Fitzsimons' townhouses. A large sunny living room and separate dining room open to the sun-room and the kitchen, both overlooking the garden. New kitchen, windows, and hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious, bathrooms were recently done, and the third floor is a 4th bedroom/office/playroom. Great space in a wonderful neighborhood.