Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:16 AM

17 Poulnot Lane

17 Poulnot Lane · (843) 266-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Poulnot Lane, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sophisticated Fitzsimons townhouse with walled garden and covered parking. Just off Queen Street on a charming lane one block from the popular corner lunch spot Queen Street Grocery, and around the corner from the historic, award-winning Wentworth Mansion. Colonial Lake is one block away. This is the largest square footage of this group of Fitzsimons' townhouses. A large sunny living room and separate dining room open to the sun-room and the kitchen, both overlooking the garden. New kitchen, windows, and hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious, bathrooms were recently done, and the third floor is a 4th bedroom/office/playroom. Great space in a wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Poulnot Lane have any available units?
17 Poulnot Lane has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17 Poulnot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Poulnot Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Poulnot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Poulnot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 17 Poulnot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Poulnot Lane does offer parking.
Does 17 Poulnot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Poulnot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Poulnot Lane have a pool?
No, 17 Poulnot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17 Poulnot Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Poulnot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Poulnot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Poulnot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Poulnot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Poulnot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
