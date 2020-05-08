All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

1549 Willtown St

1549 Willtown Street · (843) 737-6034
Location

1549 Willtown Street, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3244 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Daniel Island! Upon entering the home there is a formal dining room immediately to the right. Across from the formal dining room is a cozy home office with french doors for privacy. Beyond the office is the spacious living room with hardwood flooring and ample natural light. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, oversized island, gas cooktop, and double wall ovens. Upstairs features three guest bedrooms that share two full bathrooms, a large loft, and laundry. The master bedroom has its own private balcony, and beautiful master bath retreat. This home also features screened-in patio, fenced in backyard, and large 2 car garage. A large lofted area in the garage supplies lots of space for storage. This home is minutes from all the shopping and dining in town center. Lawn care included! No pets.

PET POLICY:

No pets allowed

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Willtown St have any available units?
1549 Willtown St has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1549 Willtown St have?
Some of 1549 Willtown St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Willtown St currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Willtown St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Willtown St pet-friendly?
No, 1549 Willtown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 1549 Willtown St offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Willtown St does offer parking.
Does 1549 Willtown St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 Willtown St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Willtown St have a pool?
Yes, 1549 Willtown St has a pool.
Does 1549 Willtown St have accessible units?
No, 1549 Willtown St does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Willtown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 Willtown St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Willtown St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1549 Willtown St has units with air conditioning.
