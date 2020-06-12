All apartments in Charleston
1425 Telfair Way

1425 Telfair Way · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 Telfair Way, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Discounted price ($1450) available until June 2020. Starting July 2020, the rent will increase to $1500.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the Mira Vista of James Island. Tucked in this well gated and maintained community, this condo features built-in shelves, a spacious kitchen (includes: stove, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal), and a beautiful screened-in porch.Enjoy the community amenities like a pool, tennis courts, and a club house. This unit is conveniently close to both downtown and the beach.Sorry, no pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Telfair Way have any available units?
1425 Telfair Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1425 Telfair Way have?
Some of 1425 Telfair Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Telfair Way currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Telfair Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Telfair Way pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Telfair Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 1425 Telfair Way offer parking?
No, 1425 Telfair Way does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Telfair Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 Telfair Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Telfair Way have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Telfair Way has a pool.
Does 1425 Telfair Way have accessible units?
No, 1425 Telfair Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Telfair Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Telfair Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Telfair Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Telfair Way does not have units with air conditioning.
