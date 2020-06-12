1425 Telfair Way

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Discounted price ($1450) available until June 2020. Starting July 2020, the rent will increase to $1500.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the Mira Vista of James Island. Tucked in this well gated and maintained community, this condo features built-in shelves, a spacious kitchen (includes: stove, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal), and a beautiful screened-in porch.Enjoy the community amenities like a pool, tennis courts, and a club house. This unit is conveniently close to both downtown and the beach.Sorry, no pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Available now.