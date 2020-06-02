13 Kirkland Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access tennis court

Executive rental of hard-to-find newer construction home in desirable Harleston Village with impossible-to-find TWO car back-to-back GARAGE, PLUS additional off-street parking space! Location is mid-way between the Belmond and Wentworth Mansion hotels, two of the finest downtown hotels. Just 3 blocks to Charleston Place and other King Street shops & restaurants, only 4 blocks to market area. In opposite direction, only 3 blocks to Colonial Lake, a great place to walk, with tennis courts just beyond. Even the marina is within walking/biking distance (about 9 blocks). There are many downtown parks. All utilities/cable TV/internet/landscaping included in rent. Super furnishings (Henkel Harris, Stressless recliner, etc). & accessories. Perfect for relocation/building. Please click for Hardwood floors down, berber carpet in bedrooms. Crown molding ceramic tile baths, high ceilings, open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room & powder room downstairs; 2 huge bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs.



Stainless steel kitchen appliances include a five burner gas range, a built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Washer and dryer are located off the kitchen in the laundry room, where you will also find pantry shelving. A Rinnai tank-less water heater means you will never run out of hot water!



Guest bedroom has queen size bed,room for desk. Master bedroom has king size bed & sitting area. NO SMOKING/VAPING, will consider pets (no fenced yard). There is lovely brick patio in the court yard garden which is shared with 4 other homes occupied by nice neighbors! Available for minimum 3 month lease at $3550/mo or 6 month+ lease at $3250/mo. Housekeeping/security available. This is a semi-detached town home style condo sharing one wall.



Please pardon condition of street. The city has been doing utility work under street and the street is supposed to be repaved soon, per city councilman we contacted.