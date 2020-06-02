All apartments in Charleston
13 Kirkland Lane

13 Kirkland Lane · (843) 886-9993
Location

13 Kirkland Lane, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Executive rental of hard-to-find newer construction home in desirable Harleston Village with impossible-to-find TWO car back-to-back GARAGE, PLUS additional off-street parking space! Location is mid-way between the Belmond and Wentworth Mansion hotels, two of the finest downtown hotels. Just 3 blocks to Charleston Place and other King Street shops & restaurants, only 4 blocks to market area. In opposite direction, only 3 blocks to Colonial Lake, a great place to walk, with tennis courts just beyond. Even the marina is within walking/biking distance (about 9 blocks). There are many downtown parks. All utilities/cable TV/internet/landscaping included in rent. Super furnishings (Henkel Harris, Stressless recliner, etc). & accessories. Perfect for relocation/building. Please click for Hardwood floors down, berber carpet in bedrooms. Crown molding ceramic tile baths, high ceilings, open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room & powder room downstairs; 2 huge bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs.

Stainless steel kitchen appliances include a five burner gas range, a built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Washer and dryer are located off the kitchen in the laundry room, where you will also find pantry shelving. A Rinnai tank-less water heater means you will never run out of hot water!

Guest bedroom has queen size bed,room for desk. Master bedroom has king size bed & sitting area. NO SMOKING/VAPING, will consider pets (no fenced yard). There is lovely brick patio in the court yard garden which is shared with 4 other homes occupied by nice neighbors! Available for minimum 3 month lease at $3550/mo or 6 month+ lease at $3250/mo. Housekeeping/security available. This is a semi-detached town home style condo sharing one wall.

Please pardon condition of street. The city has been doing utility work under street and the street is supposed to be repaved soon, per city councilman we contacted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Kirkland Lane have any available units?
13 Kirkland Lane has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Kirkland Lane have?
Some of 13 Kirkland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Kirkland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13 Kirkland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Kirkland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Kirkland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13 Kirkland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13 Kirkland Lane does offer parking.
Does 13 Kirkland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Kirkland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Kirkland Lane have a pool?
No, 13 Kirkland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13 Kirkland Lane have accessible units?
No, 13 Kirkland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Kirkland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Kirkland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Kirkland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Kirkland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
