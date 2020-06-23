Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Welcome to 1226 Updyke Drive! This turn key home sits on a large fenced in corner lot with one of the few side entry garages! The 5 bedroom open concept floor plan also features a sunroom and large FROG that provides many flex uses. Think office space, mother-in-law suite, man room, media room. The main floor has hardwood throughout the living areas, large kitchen, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and 5th bedroom. Sunroom leads out to an incredible backyard retreat! Relax & entertain in the screened-in porch that leads out to a custom stone patio. Second floor boasts Master plus additional bedrooms, laundry room and access to the large Bonus Room. Swygerts Landing is a friendly neighborhood with a brand new pool!!

Welcome to 1226 Updyke Drive! This turn key home sits on a large fenced in corner lot with one of the few side entry garages! The 5 bedroom open concept floor plan also features a sunroom and large FROG that provides many flex uses. Think office space, mother-in-law suite, man room, media room. The main floor has hardwood throughout the living areas, large kitchen, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and 5th bedroom. Sunroom leads out to an incredible backyard retreat! Relax & entertain in the screened-in porch that leads out to a custom stone patio. Second floor boasts Master plus additional bedrooms, laundry room and access to the large Bonus Room. Swygerts Landing is a friendly neighborhood with a brand new pool!!