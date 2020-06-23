All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

1226 Updyke Drive

1226 Updyke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Updyke Drive, Charleston, SC 29455

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to 1226 Updyke Drive! This turn key home sits on a large fenced in corner lot with one of the few side entry garages! The 5 bedroom open concept floor plan also features a sunroom and large FROG that provides many flex uses. Think office space, mother-in-law suite, man room, media room. The main floor has hardwood throughout the living areas, large kitchen, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and 5th bedroom. Sunroom leads out to an incredible backyard retreat! Relax & entertain in the screened-in porch that leads out to a custom stone patio. Second floor boasts Master plus additional bedrooms, laundry room and access to the large Bonus Room. Swygerts Landing is a friendly neighborhood with a brand new pool!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Updyke Drive have any available units?
1226 Updyke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 1226 Updyke Drive have?
Some of 1226 Updyke Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Updyke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Updyke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Updyke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Updyke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Updyke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Updyke Drive offers parking.
Does 1226 Updyke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Updyke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Updyke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Updyke Drive has a pool.
Does 1226 Updyke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 Updyke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Updyke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Updyke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Updyke Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Updyke Drive has units with air conditioning.
