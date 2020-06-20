All apartments in Charleston
How many bedrooms do you need?
116 America Street

116 America Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 America Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming downstairs apartment in East Side neighborhood of Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit has wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and electric stove. Outback, you'll find a large yard that is shared by all the units. This property is located close to multiple restaurants and parks.Water/sewer included in rent.Pets are negotiable with a deposit.Off-street parking.Washer/dryer in unit.Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 America Street have any available units?
116 America Street has a unit available for $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 America Street have?
Some of 116 America Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 America Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 America Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 America Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 America Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 America Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 America Street does offer parking.
Does 116 America Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 America Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 America Street have a pool?
No, 116 America Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 America Street have accessible units?
No, 116 America Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 America Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 America Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 America Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 America Street does not have units with air conditioning.
