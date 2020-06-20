116 America Street

Amenities
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming downstairs apartment in East Side neighborhood of Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit has wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and electric stove. Outback, you'll find a large yard that is shared by all the units. This property is located close to multiple restaurants and parks.Water/sewer included in rent.Pets are negotiable with a deposit.Off-street parking.Washer/dryer in unit.Available now.