11 West Street

Virtual Tours Available for this FULLY FURNISHED rental! Located in the heart of historic downtown Charleston, this pied-terre is located just a short walk from King Street in a peaceful, quiet setting. Recently renovated and restored, this fully furnished condo features heart pine floors, fireplace with 1790's mantle, modern kitchen, washer/dryer combo, tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower, and a private balcony. Full of charm, historic character and all the 21st century conveniences, this is a wonderful residence for an extended stay in Charleston. Bedroom has a trundle bed with two twin beds. All utilities are included. Please, no undergrads, pets or smokers.