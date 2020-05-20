All apartments in Charleston
Location

11 West Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Tours Available for this FULLY FURNISHED rental! Located in the heart of historic downtown Charleston, this pied-terre is located just a short walk from King Street in a peaceful, quiet setting. Recently renovated and restored, this fully furnished condo features heart pine floors, fireplace with 1790's mantle, modern kitchen, washer/dryer combo, tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower, and a private balcony. Full of charm, historic character and all the 21st century conveniences, this is a wonderful residence for an extended stay in Charleston. Bedroom has a trundle bed with two twin beds. All utilities are included. Please, no undergrads, pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 West Street have any available units?
11 West Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 West Street have?
Some of 11 West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 West Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 West Street offer parking?
No, 11 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 West Street have a pool?
No, 11 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 West Street have accessible units?
No, 11 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
