Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

WATERVIEW|Spacious 4/5 Bedroom Home in West Ashely - Property Id: 277094



4/5 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms FURNISHED home in a quiet established large neighborhood in West Ashley. On the water! Furnished! Very spacious. Master on main with large en suite complete with double tub and shower. Large screened-in porch. Fenced in backyard. 5th room can be a bedroom, study, or office. Updated playroom and laundry area. 5 minutes to I26 so can get anywhere in the Greater Charleston area quick!

