Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the Peninsula subdivision located off of clements Ferry. This home boast a master with en-suite and spacious closet on the 2nd floor and a inviting first floor with living room and dinning room. Newer paint and carpet 2019. You will have access to community pools, playground, and amenity center along with convenient walking/jogging trail.