Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

100 Bucksley Lane #104

100 Bucksley Lane · (843) 804-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 Bucksley Lane #104 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a covered patio area with storage, and much more! Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Water/sewer/trash also included. Seven Farms offers amazing amenities, such as a beautifully landscaped pool area, weight room, play park, and walk/jog trails.

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.
Sorry, this is a no pet property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3199365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have any available units?
100 Bucksley Lane #104 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have?
Some of 100 Bucksley Lane #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Bucksley Lane #104 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Bucksley Lane #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Bucksley Lane #104 pet-friendly?
No, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 offer parking?
No, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 does not offer parking.
Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have a pool?
Yes, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 has a pool.
Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have accessible units?
No, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Bucksley Lane #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Bucksley Lane #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
