10 Montagu Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Original Brick Single Home In Harleston Village - This property is in an ideal location. Tucked away off Montagu Street, this brick house has an open living room and kitchen with lots of windows. One 1st floor bedroom w/ bath, two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Includes Washer/dryer and dishwasher. Up to 3 cars parking off street. Walk or Ride your bike to the Farmers Market, Kings Street shopping, Spoleto evens, art galleries, dining and bistros. No undergrads.



(RLNE3224002)