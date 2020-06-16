All apartments in Charleston
10 Montagu Court

10 Montagu Court · (843) 723-2763 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Montagu Court, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Montagu Court · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Original Brick Single Home In Harleston Village - This property is in an ideal location. Tucked away off Montagu Street, this brick house has an open living room and kitchen with lots of windows. One 1st floor bedroom w/ bath, two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Includes Washer/dryer and dishwasher. Up to 3 cars parking off street. Walk or Ride your bike to the Farmers Market, Kings Street shopping, Spoleto evens, art galleries, dining and bistros. No undergrads.

(RLNE3224002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Montagu Court have any available units?
10 Montagu Court has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Montagu Court have?
Some of 10 Montagu Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Montagu Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Montagu Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Montagu Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Montagu Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 10 Montagu Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Montagu Court does offer parking.
Does 10 Montagu Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Montagu Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Montagu Court have a pool?
No, 10 Montagu Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Montagu Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Montagu Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Montagu Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Montagu Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Montagu Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Montagu Court does not have units with air conditioning.
