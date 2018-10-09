All apartments in Charleston
10 Logan Street Unit 3

10 Logan St · (843) 779-5731 ext. 101
Location

10 Logan St, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-3 Logan Street Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Luxurious Condo South of Broad - This bright and spacious condo is located in a great neighborhood South of Broad Street. A 2bd/2ba condo with Study, has tons of natural light that is abundant throughout the home. It also comes with a newly renovated screen porch and fan for beautiful and quiet evenings spent outside. Within walking distance to all that Charleston has to offer including shops, restaurants, and the historic district. Hardwood floors throughout everywhere excluding the bedrooms, washer and dyer is included, as well as 1 off street parking space in the back of building. There is a great courtyard used by the residents of 10 Logan as well for grilling, socializing and small gatherings. The courtyard also provides great scenery of trees that provide shade and add to the overall charm of the 10 Logan Condominiums. Beautiful condo and wonderful location is a great combination and it wont last long.

For more information contact steven@danielravenel.com

(RLNE5834004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have any available units?
10 Logan Street Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 10 Logan Street Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Logan Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Logan Street Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Logan Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Logan Street Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Logan Street Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
