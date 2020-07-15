54 Apartments For Rent Near Johnson & Wales University-Providence

/
Johnson & Wales University-Providence
Last updated July 15 2020
Apartments For Rent Near Johnson & Wales University-Providence
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
57 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,908
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,762
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,490
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AMAZING & UNIQUE RENTAL UNIT!! This AMERICAN DISABILITIES ACT (ADA) CERTIFIED Apartment is 100% GROUND LEVEL and is the LAST AVAILABLE UNIT in the building!! This immaculately designed apartment is UNIT #6 at the TAUNTON AVE RESIDENCES in the heart
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
1 of 44
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
18 Spencer Street
18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
70 America St 2R
70 America St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Renovated West side 3 bedroom laundry in-unit - Property Id: 313004 Three bedroom apartment located on Providence's West side.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
2 Proctor Place 2
2 Proctor Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/20/20 All Included! Eastside 1Br near Brown, Cafes, YMCA - Property Id: 56504 All utilities included in this nice, clean and updated 1 bed 1 bath 2nd floor apartment with new fridge, free in-building high efficiency laundry,
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
382 Brook St
382 Brook Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
382 Brook St - GL Available 08/08/20 4 Bed Garden Level Apartment near Brown/RISD. Legacy Real Estate - 4 Bed, 1 Bath apartment for rent near Brown.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bed 2 Bath in Fox Point for June - Property Id: 252629 We have a house with 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. There is a lot of space and the unit is very easy to show.