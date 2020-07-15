4 Apartments For Rent Near Bristol

/
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
Lower Highlands
219 Purchase Street, 1F
219 Purchase St, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, HUGE 1BR apartment in the newly revitalized Downtown Fall River, hardwood floors, giant bedroom, high ceilings, lots of historical charm and character – check out that fireplace.
Bank Street
30 WOODBINE PLACE
30 Woodbine Place, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 bedroom, third floor, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, 1 off street parking space, appliances included, also washer & dryer in unit, gas heat, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, no utilities, tenancy at will, owner is looking for first months rent and last months
Flint
37 St Joseph
37 Saint Joseph Street, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Sunny and Spacious 1 bedroom WITH HEAT, Clean, COVID-19 RESTRICTION
