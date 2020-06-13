/
/
newport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:46 AM
155 Apartments for rent in Newport, RI📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
118 Harrison Avenue
118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2396 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
10 Maher Court
10 Maher Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
25 Marsh Street
25 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
This winter rental is in a great location just steps from the Newport Shipyard and in close proximity to downtown, Gurney's and parks.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
7 Milburn Court
7 Millburn Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1486 sqft
SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
2 Atlantic Street
2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward! This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops. It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
52 Houston Avenue
52 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished seasonal winter oasis! One of a kind, walk to the water 1st floor retreat! Fully furnished including a 3D television, washer/dryer, outdoor shower, and more! Just a stones throw from the water & downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
42 Mann Avenue
42 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Luxurious 4 bedroom second floor unit available Now through Labor Day. Utilities included. Located right down the street from Lower Broadways restaurants, shops and bars. Outside Porch. Shared yard. Shared Laundry.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
66 Third Street
66 3rd Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1314 sqft
Well-maintained historic single-family home (stand-alone) in the desirable Point section of Newport, located down garden pathway, with privacy and off-street parking for two cars...a rare find in this area. Walk or bike to Naval Base and waterfront.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3200 sqft
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
15 Dean Avenue
15 Dean Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome first floor 1bed, 1 bath with in-unit laundry and water included AVAILABLE NOW for an ANNUAL LEASE! Enjoy the cool water breezes while sipping coffee or having a cocktail on your personal screened-in porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Newport, the median rent is $939 for a studio, $1,053 for a 1-bedroom, $1,279 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,623 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newport, check out our monthly Newport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Newport area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newport from include Boston, Quincy, Providence, Weymouth Town, and Brockton.