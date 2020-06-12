/
7 Apartments for rent in New Bedford, MA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pine Hill Acres
796 Church Street
796 Church Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Large 3-4 bedroom Cape style home in a convenient North End location. This home features a large living room with a decorative brick fire place (non-functioning), and is partially open to the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
89 Austin St-Apt#2 West
89 Austin Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Good sized 2 bedroom that could be used as a 3 bedroom with updated flooring. Off Street parking for one car. 1st, last and security is required. Section 8 accepted. Must fill out application, provide proof of income, and rental history.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Hicks Logan Mill
1411 Pleasant St-Apt#3 East
1411 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
MUST COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION BEFORE THE APARTMENT WILL BE SHOWN! CLICK ON THE APPLICATION LINK BELOW. WILL NOT RETURN EMAILS WITHOUT FILLED OUT APPLICATION Good sized 2 bedroom 3rd floor apartment with gas and electric included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of New Bedford
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .
Results within 10 miles of New Bedford
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
581 DRIFT RD
581 Drift Rd, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 updated bath, single family antique farmhouse, new well & septic system, a spacious eat-in kitchen, new counter tops and cabinets, living room with berber carpet, living room, appliances included, no utilities, NO PETS, propane
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
5 Twin Ponds Drive - 1
5 Twin Ponds Dr, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Twin Ponds Condos situated on peaceful 9 acre wooded lot. New Construction Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhouse style unit featuring open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Bedford, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $722 for a 1-bedroom, $877 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,113 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Bedford, check out our monthly New Bedford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Bedford area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Bedford from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Providence, and Brookline.